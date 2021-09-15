Golden Bears Win in Season Opener

By Sammy Strobel

After many long months, KU hosted Assumption University at Andre Reed Stadium on September 09, 2021, and won with a 19-0 season opener that proved the Golden Bears have maintained talent despite their time off. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 football season, and since then, the roster has changed.

According to kubears.com, “Redshirt sophomore quarterback, Donny Blaine, came on in relief of an ailing Eric Nickel to go 11-of-13 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Jerome Kapp caught four passes for 74 yards and a score, and defensive coordinator Mike Saint Germain‘s unit was a collective force, limiting the Greyhounds to just 139 yards for Kutztown’s first season-opening shutout since 2010.”

KU’s defense also set the tone early in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears, “​​…limited Assumption to two yards on three plays of its initial second-half possession. The offense, now under the direction of Blaine, showed its gratitude by pushing the ball 68 yards in eight plays. On 3rd-and-12 from the Greyhound 19, Blaine dropped back, scrambled left and lofted a ball to the back right corner of the end zone that only Kapp could get and he did –in spectacular fashion– for a 16-0 KU advantage.”

This victory is Kutztown’s third straight win over Assumption. The rivalry between KU and Assumption has remained since their first game in 2015.

The Golden Bears will take on the Crimson Hawks at IUP on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. KU will be live streaming the event on KUbears.com.

