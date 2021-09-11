KU Recreation and Sports Center Seeking Club Advisors

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

The KU Rec Center is in search of club advisors for the bass and fishing, dance, men’s golf, and men’s lacrosse clubs. The advisors would contribute their time to work with the club and ensure that agreements with the University Policies are intact as well as engaging with and developing student participants.

The Student Recreation Center, located on the Southside of campus

All Recreation and Sports Clubs are required to have at least one club advisor who is a full-time faculty or staff member here at KU. A graduate assistant may serve as a co-advisor, but not as the lead advisor of the club.

Other responsibilities for the advisor would consist of creating yearly budgets, providing approval for club financial transactions, attending club meetings, games or events when possible and serving as a source of information for the students.

If you are interested in becoming a club advisor, please email barrett@kutztown.edu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

