KU Remembers 9/11

KU and Community Host Do a Good Deed Donation Drive.

The KU campus and community honored the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, with a ceremony on Sept. 10. The Do a Good Deed Donation Drive also took place in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

The Remembrance Day ceremony took place at the College Hill Memorial Grove on KU’s campus, and the ceremony honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Names of KU alumni who passed on that day were read aloud, and a moment of silence was held for the victims.

Many members of the community appeared at the event, including KUPresident Kenneth Hawkinson and Kutztown Borough Mayor Jim Schlegel. Both made remarks regarding the sacrifices many made during that day, and all of the speakers paid their respects to the lives lost on that day.

After the ceremony, people were invited to participate in KU’s 9/11 Do A Good Deed Donation Drive, which serves as a way to give back to the community in the spirit of remembering the tragic events that occurred 20 years ago. The drive collected non-perishable food items, toiletries, and cleaning items for the KUFood Pantry and Friend Inc.

The ceremony demonstrated KU’s dedication to honoring those who lost their lives in the tragic event that happened 20 years ago.

