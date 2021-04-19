The Seasons are Changing

By Amber Hunsicker

After getting one of the biggest snow storms of our lives, the sun has finally decided to come out of hiding. “Goodbye clouds of gray/Hello skies of blue.”

March, April, May—oh, the beautiful months of spring have finally made an appearance in 2021.

Credit: Lena Hamm

The snow is gone, and so is the awful cold. Flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, birds are chirping, and outside is where many are going.

This time of year always calls for 3 things:

Spring cleaning, your mother’s favorite, needs to start. Wardrobes need changing. Plans need scheduling.

If you think about it, all three go hand in hand: cleaning your closet (Out with the old, in with the new), change your wardrobes from winter coats and joggers to tanks tops and shorts, and followed by planning with things like a dip in the pool or a trip to the spa.

Credit: Lena Hamm

With the weather rising to warmer temperatures, we can now safely socialize while taking covid precautions, as being able to be outdoors provides more space to social distance.

Unfortunately, it is not summer yet, but I think we’re all counting down the days until we can be out in the sun. Start preparing, but do not forget to leave your sweaters, umbrella, and rain boots in your closet until spring comes to an official end.

The snow was beautiful, as we had a winter wonderland. We experienced everything being covered in white, but I much prefer the weather that is coming, the hot beaming sun during summertime.

I cannot wait for 90 degree weather, less layers of clothes, flowers blooming, redecorating, releases of new fashion styles and trends, and getting back outside with family and friends. However you enjoy the seasons, and whichever is your favorite, make sure to enjoy them safely.

