Julian Edelman Retires from the NFL

After 11 seasons, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL, saying he gave the NFL all he had.

For more than a decade, Edelman played as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. He quickly became a favorite option for former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In a video Edelman posted to Twitter, he said, “Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either.” He added, “I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off,” referring to knee surgery that sidelined him much of last season.

The Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, called Edelman “one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” in a statement to the Boston Globe.

According to The Guardian, Edelman’s postseason accomplishments, amassing 118 catches for 1,422 yards and seven touchdowns, are what he will be remembered for most. The highlights of his career are arguably his Super Bowl performances, such as when he scored the decisive touchdown against the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 and when he made a fingertip catch to complete a historic comeback win against the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Edelman reached his pinnacle in Super Bowl 53 when he caught 10 receptions for 141 yards, helping to lift the Patriots to a 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, earning him honors as the game’s MVP.

Edelman showed his appreciation for his sole NFL team in his announcement, saying, “I’m honored, and so proud, to be retiring a Patriot.”

