Vandalism of KU Fountains

By Sabrina Betterly

News Editor

Alumni fountain with bubbles Credit: Christopher Kloppenburg on MyKU



On Monday, April 12, KU Relations informed students of vandalism that occurred on Sunday to the Alumni Plaza and DMZ fountains. The fountains were filled with soap and created large amounts of bubbles.

KU Relations informed the community that this came as a big expense to the university as the fountains had to be drained and refilled.

They stressed how harmful this could’ve been as members of the community couldn’t determine where the steps were and the height of the hedges around the fountain. This could have led to serious injury to someone, but none were reported.

KU is in the process of reviewing footage in the area to determine who did it, and if the individual is caught, they will be prosecuted by law.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to KU Public Safety and Police Services at 610-683-4002.

