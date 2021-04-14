KU Women’s Golf Placed Fifth at PSAC Hershey Championships

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Being postponed from the Fall, KU’s women’s golf team participated in this year’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships over the weekend, starting on April 9. The two day event began at 1 p.m. in Hershey, PA.

Maroon and Gold Finishes 5th at PSAC Championships Credit: Andrew Russell

The tournament allowed spectators to attend under certain conditions: masks had to be worn at all times; spectators had to be socially distanced (6 feet); all cell phones had to be silenced; all spectators had to be a minimum of 15 yards away from golfers.

According to kubears.com, the championships featured 13 institutions including California University of Pennsylvania, West Chester University, Lock Haven University and our KU.

Cecelia Knecht from North Charleston, S.C. shot her best four-over par 75 on Friday’s opening. She then held the lead by one shot into the final round. Knecht finished 10th in the 2019 PSAC Championship, shooting a 78 that year, so this performance from her was not shocking.

This serves as the Golden Bears’ fourth tournament this season. They won their season-opener at the Jefferson University’s tri-match on March 23, placed second at the annual KU Spring Invitational on March 30 and finished fourth out of eight teams at the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational hosted by West Chester University the week before the conference meet in Hershey.

The lineup featured Grace Babinchak from Hazleton, Pa. and Alexis Perez from Pearland, Texas.

KU maintained fifth place in the standings with some outstanding rounds from a few freshmen on the team. Alexis Perez, as mentioned on kubears, recorded five pars, which tied her for 19th place ending her round with 87. Grace Babinchak shot her season high of 92 and tied for 31st in the total standings.

The Maroon and Gold are looking forward to the Alvernia Spring Invitational on April 20 at 12:00 p.m. Stay updated on kubears.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

