Career Development Center to Hold Virtual Internship and Job Fair

By Sabrina Betterly

News Editor

The KU Career Development Center (CDC) is hosting a week of virtual internship and job fairs beginning on Monday, March 8.

There will be a few different fairs throughout the week, targeting different majors.

On Monday, March 8, there will be an internship and job fair for educators, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 will be for human services, government and the arts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, March 11 will be for business and STEM from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well.

Professional wear and resumes are required for this event, and students are encouraged to register on Handshake where they can sign up for employers’ sessions before the event.

Sessions are being hosted in individual and group settings.

To attend the fair virtually, students can visit the CDC site for the Zoom links.

Near the end of the month, there will also be a KU graduate school fair on March 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

