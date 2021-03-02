KU Hosts the 17th Annual Social Work Community Forum

By Michael Alberto

Contributing Writer

KU’s Department of Social Work will be hosting its 17th annual community forum, titled: Educational Enterprise in Transition: A Call to Action, on March 19. Because of COVID-19, this forum will be held virtually in its entirety from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The community forum will feature professionals in the field of social work, as well as members and leaders of the Kutztown community. One of the main themes of the conference is to bring awareness to the multiple problems with regards to educational enterprise and its overlap with the community and family.

Issues such as food, housing and family insecurities; mental health; trauma; poverty; bullying and other related issues are all ones that school social workers help students with on a daily basis.

COVID-19 has heightened not only the severity of these already critical problems but also the need for student social workers to help assist students in coping and solving these issues.

The Social Work Community Forum will have guest speakers giving presentations and hosting discussions regarding school social worker legislation in addition to the progression of school safety as a whole.

Registration to attend is completely free and can be found here. Please contact socialworkevents@kutztown.edu for further questions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

