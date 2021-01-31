TimeoutTV! Episode Three

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

According to KUbears, TimeoutTV! gives “viewers an inside look at Golden Bear athletics through the eyes of the head coaches leading the programs.”

Last week’s episode featured Janet Malouf, KU Women’s Basketball coach, and Bernie Driscoll, Men’s Basketball coach.

TimeoutTV Episode 3 Featuring Janet Malouf and Bernie Driscoll

Credit: KUbears

Steve Deglar, the show’s host, gave Malouf and Driscoll a chance to take the time to look back on their successful careers they had at KU.



“Both coaches are their program’s respective all-time wins leader and each has guided their team to multiple PSAC East titles,” said KUbears.

Although their paths getting to KU are different, they both are committed coaches who have created and shared many memories for the Golden Bear players over the years.



Check out the video on KU Athletics’ YouTube channel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

