KU Alum Collin DiGalbo Signs To Continue Football in Italy

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

Former KU student-athlete Collin DiGalbo recently signed a contract to further his football career in Italy. Practices will be starting in early February.



“The federation in Italy is called the Italian Federation of American Football, but the league itself is called the Italian Football League (IFL),” DiGalbo said to KUbears.com.

Collin DiGalbo Signs Pro Contract to Play in Italy

credit: KUbears.com

DiGalbo will be a part of the Ancona Dolphins, which is located in Ancona, Italy. He will be living in the city. He hopes to spread the game of American football to the Italian community.

DiGalbo will join his former KU teammate Conor Sullivan in the European arena, as the two are both playing in the same league. Sullivan is pursuing his master’s degree in psychology\sport and exercise at British Universities and Colleges Sports League (BUCS.)

Head coach of the Dolphins, Roberto Rotelli, watched multiple films of DiGalbo, and decided that he wanted to recruit DiGalbo. During DiGalbo’s time, he did a great job picking apart PSAC defenses.

DiGalbo is excited to meet new people and experience a different culture. With his grandparents being Italian, he has always wanted to experience it for himself.

About his time as a KU student-athlete, DiGablo said, “[It] was one of the best times of my life. It helped me better myself, whether that be time-managing properly, or learning how to deal with pressure,” according to KUbears.

“I hope to get better each and every day whether that will be on the football field, or off the field. I also want to bring a championship to Ancona and with the coaches and players they have, that’s something that we can do this upcoming year,” DiGablo said to KUbears.

It is time to gear up once more. DiGablo will arrive during the third week of February to help grow the popular American sport in Italy.

