A Message from the Dean’s Den: Welcome & Welcome Back to KU

By Dr. Donavan McCargo

Dean of Students

Now that the first few weeks of classes are wrapping up, I want to share a few quick tips as we move through the rest of the semester:

Our campus is open! If you need to access campus resources (computer labs/study spaces outside the residence halls, Rohrbach Library, Dining Services, MSU, etc.), make your way to campus. Many of our indoor spaces are arranged to be socially distanced and have the necessary cleaning supplies to support a clean work space.

If you are leasing and/or renting near campus, please consider getting tested on campus. Together we can help keep our community as safe as possible and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Read your KU email daily. Those Daily Updates you receive in your KU email are full of important information designed to answer your questions and keep you informed.

As we continue to work and learn during the pandemic, please remember to ask for and seek help if you begin to fall behind in your studies. If you need help, here are some options: Arrange for a tutor with Tutoring Services; Schedule to meet with your faculty/professor during their office hours; Talk with your faculty advisor (especially if you feel your major is not a good fit for you); Contact Counseling & Psychological Services (CPS); Contact or visit the Office of the Dean of Students; Contact or visit your Academic College Dean’s Office (College of Business, College of Education, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, College of Visual and Performing Arts); or Talk to a trusted peer(s), a coach or a staff member.



Finally, there’s plenty to do here at KU, so check out Engage and KU Social Media to get involved and stay connected to what’s happening around campus.

Try your best in everything you do, try to stay positive, and have peace. All the best for a wonderful Spring 2021 semester!

