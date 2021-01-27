Breakdancing Becomes an Olympic Sport

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Breakdancing, also known as breaking, has become an official Olympic sport. The sport will make events “more gender balanced, more youthful, and more urban,” as mentioned on USA Today.

According to USA Today, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s main priority “is to introduce sports which are particularly popular among the younger generations. And also to take into account the urbanization of sport.”

Break Dancing to enter 2024 Olympics

Credit: USA Today

There has been controversy inside the scene. Fans are worried that Olympic judges “might come to value technical difficulty over other intangible qualities that make breaking unique, such as passion, and originality,” according to USA Today.

Others want to make sure“ we preserve the essence and the culture, and that it doesn’t get lost in the competitive grind as we continue to progress and make steps into the Olympics,” USA Today reports.

USA Today reports that breakdancing will be included in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, where we will see several one-on-one battles with three rounds each as the competitors break for 30-45 minutes.

