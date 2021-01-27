Everything You Need to Know Before Getting Tested for COVID-19 at KU

By Amber Hunsicker

KU will be reopening its doors for face-to-face classes starting Feb. 1. Students who chose to live on campus have been assigned their designated move-in times between Jan. 29 and Jan, 31.

Following KU’s protocols for returning this semester, which are available on KU’s website, those residing on campus are required to get a COVID-19 screening prior to moving in.

Those residing off campus are not required to get tested, but KU has covered the costs for any/all students and employees who would like to proceed with the COVID-19 screening.

KU has sent emails out to all students and staff with directions for registration and their screening. They are as follows:

Register for your COVID-19 screening by clicking here.

When prompted, choose “COVID-19 Test” as the “Reason for Appointment.”

When prompted, choose “Self-Pay,” as KU will be paying not you or your health insurance, so please do not enter your personal insurance information.

When prompted, scan and upload your KU ID under “Driver’s License.”

Select a morning, afternoon, or evening session on your designated date, as specific times are not available.

Designated times for different student groups are as follows:

On-Campus Students (required)

Friday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Off-Campus Students (voluntary)

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Employees (voluntary)

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students living on-campus should plan to arrive for screening one hour prior to their assigned move-in time. Parents and families are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Those getting tested must bring their KU ID to testing appointment.

Test results will be emailed to student/employee approximately 15 minutes after being tested. Depending on test results, students should proceed as follows (information from emails sent by KU):

“Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to return home and follow the isolation guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. As per the university’s Spring Reopening Plan, students who test positive for COVID-19 are expected to contact their professors to discuss a plan for absenteeism. KU Health and Wellness Services will contact students on day 10 of isolation to check on symptoms and clear students to return to campus.”

“Students living on campus will be asked to present their negative test result to Residence Life staff before being granted access to their residence hall. Students can show test results using email on their mobile device. Students without a mobile device should request a printed result at O’Pake Fieldhouse. Once permitted to move in to their on-campus assignment, students are allowed one person to assist them in the hall or apartment. No test is required for visitors assisting during the move-in process. Students and guests must wear masks while on campus. For employees and students living off campus, no further action is necessary.”

“If you tested positive or have been diagnosed by a doctor as having COVID-19 within 90 days of your return to campus, you should not be tested during the university’s screening process. Students who live on campus who tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days of their return to campus should report to the KU Health Center one hour prior to their assigned move-in time. Students will need to bring proof of positive test, including name, date of birth, date of testing and test result. Upon proof of test, KU Health Center will provide documentation for clearance into residence hall.”

“Students who live on campus who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are still required to be tested upon their return to campus. Employees and students who live off campus who received the COVID-19 vaccine are strongly encouraged to be tested to mitigate the risk to the campus community.”

For those looking for other COVID-19 screening options, there are several places you can go in the Kutztown community as alternative options:

