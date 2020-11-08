KU Online Grad School Fair

By Lena Hamm

Contributing Writer

Are you thinking of furthering your education after KU? The 2020 Graduate School Fair on Nov. 9 can help you out.

The fair offers information about over 60 potential colleges/universities such as Drexel, Rutgers, University of Pennsylvania and many more. The fair is inclusive to all majors.

The virtual fair will be held on Nov. 9 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. via Handshake.

Participants must register with Handshake (go to ‘Events’ tab, then ‘Graduate School Fair’ sub-tab) ahead of time, pick their desired sessions and come prepared with questions for the schools they’re considering.

The fair will be a great opportunity for students to not only to find their dream program but for the colleges and universities to get to know the applicants. It’s a chance to make a great impression and market oneself to the schools of their choosing.

For more information on taking your education to the next level or the fair itself, reach out to the Career Development Center: careerhelp@kutztown.edu.

