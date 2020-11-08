KU’s Shoofly Magazine Still Accepting Submissions

By Sabrina Betterly

Contributing Writer

Until Nov. 15, KU’s Shoofly is accepting submissions for the 2021 edition of the literary magazine. Aspiring writers of any major can submit their original short fiction stories, poems, and drama pieces to be read and potentially chosen to be published.

Since 2004, Shoofly magazine has been successfully published at KU, giving students on campus an opportunity to publish writing they really care about.



There are a few submission guidelines to follow. Shoofly accepts up to three pieces, and they must be submitted in separate word documents to their email at shoofly@kutztown.edu.

Shoofly asks that writers not put their name in the word document, as the editorial staff selects pieces without knowledge of the author to ensure no bias.

All submissions must be in 12 point font, and fiction pieces should be double spaced. The following information should be included in the body of the submission email: your name, KU email address and titles of all submissions.

Do not submit the same pieces to both Shoofly and Essence, KU’s fine arts and literary magazine.

Shoofly is also accepting student submissions for the cover art for the 2021 magazine. They are specifically interested in a black and white cover this year, and anyone can submit, not just art majors.

Submit cover art entries to the same email address mentioned above, with “Shoofly Literary Magazine, 2021” and your name and contact information in the body of the email, as well as “Shoofly Cover” in the subject line.

Interested students can also contact Professor Jeffrey Voccola, Shoofly’s advisor, or one of the editors of Shoofly at shoofly@kutztown.edu. This design is also due by Nov. 15.

Students not interested in submitting their writing can still get involved with Shoofly by joining or simply by attending open mic nights that are held each semester, giving authors and poets the chance to read their work.

The next open mic night for Shoofly is on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Make sure to be on the lookout in The Keystone for more details next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

