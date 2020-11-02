On-Campus Voting Available at KU Student Recreation Center

By Dylan Adams

News Editor

With the 2020 presidential election just around the corner, The Keystone would like to remind our readers that voting is available on the KU campus at the Student Recreation Center.

The following address can be used to locate the polling place: S Campus Dr, Kutztown, PA 19530.

Polling locations within PA are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to vote on campus, you must have been registered to vote there. In order to double-check voting locations through your registration, check the following link: Find Voter Registration Status.

Credit: Kutztown University

When voting at a polling place for the first time, ID is required. The following link lists the proper ID used at polling locations within PA: Proper ID’s for Voting.

With the large amount of confusion related to the current election, it is possible voters may encounter issues. To report any problem at the polling place, you can contact 866ourvote through the following phone number, 1-886-687-8683, or at the website www.866ourvote.org.

If you arrive late to the polling place and are turned away, your name is not present on the voter register, your ID is challenged at the poll or some other issue occurs that prevents officials from allowing you to vote, you should request a provisional ballot.

The Berks County Elections Board voted on Feb. 6th to move the previous polling place from the Maxatawny Township Building to the Kutztown University Student Recreation Center located on the KU Campus.

This move was originally slated for convenience, with factors such as more parking, more space for waiting voters and general ease for both residents and students.

