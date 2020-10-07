Shoofly To Host Reading

By Rebecca McClaine

Copy and Line Editor

Shoofly Literary Magazine will host a public reading on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. The reading will feature current and former students who were published in last year’s edition of the magazine.

The magazine’s staff and readers are asking students to join them on the lawn behind Schaeffer Auditorium or online via Zoom (See below). Those who choose to attend in person are asked to observe social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols.

Featured readers include Ella Luzzi, Collin Stettler, Jay Boyer, Zoey Adam and Grace Benevides. Each will be reading selections from their published pieces. Afterward, students are encouraged to participate in an open mic of their original poetry, short fiction or drama.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was unable to hold a launch event for the 2019–2020 edition of the magazine, which is normally held after the magazine has been printed in April.

This is the organization’s 16th edition since the club’s creation in 2004.

Shoofly literary magazine is a student-run organization that publishes original pieces of writing composed by KU students. Shoofly accepts submissions for poetry, short fiction and short drama.

This past year’s publication was spearheaded by managing editors Ella Luzzi, who was head copy editor, Head of Fiction Collin Stettler, Head of Poetry Zoey Adam and Heads of Public Relations Courtney Morstatt and Ellen Robinson.

The Zoom link for the reading can be found here.

Shoofly is also accepting submissions for their 2020-2021 magazine. Contact shoofly@kutztown.edu for more information on how to submit.