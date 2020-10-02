Kutztown University Updates Hazing Policy

By Matthew Bandy

Social Media Manager

On Sept. 29, KU updated its hazing policies, prompted by the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-hazing Law signed by Governor Tom Wolf, in 2018. KU’s new policy states that any organization caught hazing its members is subject “to discipline under but not limited to, the Student Organization Conduct Review Process and the sanctions noted.”

This policy also directs punishment against the individuals responsible for the hazing with penalties ranging from fines to dismissal from the university to legal action.

KU was prompted to update its policy on hazing after Governor Wolf signed the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law in 2018. This law was put in place after its namesake Timothy Piazza was killed during a hazing incident at a Penn State University fraternity.

The law itself enforces stronger penalties for hazing, including felony charges for hazing that results in severe injury or death. It also holds organizations accountable for hazing and requires schools to have anti-hazing laws in place.

“There is no place for hazing on our college campuses. And together, we will protect students and hold accountable those who engage in it,” Governor Wolf said. “We mourn for Tim’s loss with his family, and while we can never fix what they’ve gone through, this new law will help to prevent other tragedies.”