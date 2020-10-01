KU’s Music Mondays

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

On Monday Sept. 28, KU aired its first official “Music Monday.” Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the numerous negative effects it has had on the music industry, KU put on a live performance in Schaeffer Auditorium and aired it over YouTube. With the help of KU’s Audio Engineering class, the livestream was a success.

Aileen Razey, a KU faculty member, played “Les Oiseaux (The Birds)” and “Le Papillon (The Butterfly),” which are excerpts from “Chansons de la Nature pour la Clarinette,” a musical piece for the clarinet by Jenni Brandon.

The next song featured Maria Asteriadou on piano and Kurt Nikkanen on violin. The KU faculty played “Spring” from Beethoven’s “Sonata in F Major, op. 24.”

Then, a KU student, Douglas McCaskey, played “Variations on Japanese Children’s Songs” by Keiko Abe on marimba.

Following this solo piece, KU student Jean Pierre Kikilikian played piano with Kaiti Hershey on flute. They performed “Sonata in E-Flat Major BWV1031” by Bach. All the students put on a great show, playing with meaning and grace, bringing the energy up even more.

The night ended with KU faculty member Daniel Immel playing “Allegro Moderato” from Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s “Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 20,” leaving listeners amazed and impressed with a resonating finale.

Click here to watch the full performance

Tune in on Oct. 5 for another Music Monday.