Brennan Rozich Striving to Be like His KU Baseball Hall of Famer Father, John Rozich

In an interview on Sept. 26, Brennan Rozich spoke about playing baseball and how he is looking to fill some big shoes his father left behind as a KU Baseball Hall of Famer back in the 90s.

Brennan Rozich in Hopes to be Right Next to His KU Hall of Fame Father, John Rozich

His family has told him he always had either a baseball bat or baseball in his hands, he stated in the interview, and now he is at KU to live up to his dreams of playing baseball. Rozich said he would like to reach the NCAA tournament at least once before graduating.

He also spoke about what his dad means to him on and off the field. “My dad has always been my biggest role model. He taught me everything about the game of baseball,” says Rozich.

From practices, to games to everything else in life, his father has been the best role model there could be. Rozich in the interview said, “I hope to have a great career here at KU, and who knows, maybe I’ll be in the KU Hall of Fame right next to him.”

Rozich said this year’s team has a lot of talent and a great coach. “Everyone has a winning mentality, so the team plans on picking up right where we left off last year and building on top of that,” said Rozich.

Rozich is excited to get started with his baseball career here at KU and cannot wait to see what happens. “Baseball has always been my passion, and I’ve dreamed of playing college baseball as a kid, and here I am living out that dream at Kutztown.”