KU Health and Wellness Center helping to stop spread of COVID-19

By Derek Lopez

Contributing Writer

The Fall 2020 semester has seen a lot of COVID-19 cases from students living on and off-campus. The staff in the Health and Wellness Center see the dangers of COVID-19 and are doing their part to mitigate the spread.

Credit: Brittany Baldwin

“There is signage all over campus concerning mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 virus. The staff of Health and Wellness is doing their part to educate students who visit the health center,” said Dolores Hess, director of Health and Wellness services.

Of the 303 cases as of 9/23, 170 of those people have recovered. KU is putting a huge emphasis on student health as they push for the number recovered to increase.

“Unfortunately, this is our new norm.” Dolores Hess, Director of Health and Wellness Services

“We need to adhere to the CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread. We all need to take part in the prevention,” said Hess.

“Students need to assist by following the KU and CDC guidelines. I do feel that students should not be permitted to enter a classroom or other buildings on campus without a mask. Unfortunately, this is our new norm,” said Hess.

KUis looking to slow the spread of the virus around campus, and the only way to do that is by being safe and following the CDC guidelines.