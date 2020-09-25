Review: KU’s Rock and Blues

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

On Sept. 22, KU’s Rock I ensemble performed outside in front of Schaeffer auditorium. Playing songs like ‘Barracuda,’ ‘September’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,’ the band did not disappoint.

This music group is known for performing every other Tuesday night at Kutztown’s local pub, but due to COVID-19, crowding people together in a bar is no longer possible. This didn’t stop students from making their music heard.

From a distance, students gathered around KU’s music building and spent their evening listening to Rock I’s classic setlist. It was nice to sit and listen to a real concert in this world of chaos. Being able to attend an in-person event like this made life feel somewhat normal. Socially distant or not, live music is something KU students need.

As of May 2020, the Rock Ensemble is lead by KU Professor Dr. Kevin Kjos and features Isaiah Beanum, Emeli Sosa, Ari Sepulveda and Michaella Miles on vocals; Mike Mester on drums; Luis Garcia and Tyler Wickersty on guitar; Paul Gahr on keyboards; Michael Schefflin on bass; Dave Schucker, Christina Baker, Joey Dupp, Max Rodichok and Erica Baab on horns.

For the third year in a row, this talented group of students has been featured in the DownBeat Magazine, an award that’s comparative to a student Grammy.

Click here to watch an original song by Christina Baker, which was played on Tuesday.