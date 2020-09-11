Greg Bamberger Named Director of Athletics at Fairmont State

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

KU’s director of athletics, Greg Bamberger, resigned after 15 years. He was named Director of Athletics at NCAA Division II institution Fairmont State University.

After nearly 40 years, both Mirta Martin and Greg Bambereger will be sharing a collegiate campus once again, this time in maroon and white rather than Duke’s blue and white.

Credit: KU Bears

“When I was contacted about a month ago regarding this opportunity and started to have conversations with Dr. Martin, things just fell into place, including the fact that we are actually classmates from Duke University,” said Bamberger, according to timeswv.com.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve had the chance to work with at Kutztown over the last 15 years,” said Bamberger. “We achieved great things, athletically and academically, that were indicative of everyone’s efforts. I will certainly miss the interactions with our Golden Bear student-athletes. Helping them prepare for their lives beyond college is gratifying and the reason I’m in collegiate athletics. As I move onto this next chapter of my life, I wish the best for KU’s student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters.”

KU President Dr. Kenneth S. Hawkinson took the time to congratulate Greg Bamberger for all of his hard work and success in the athletic department through the years. “Our teams excelled not only in their competitive venues but in the classrooms and community. I wish Greg great success in his new endeavor,” said Hawkinson, on KUbears.

Michelle Gober, KU’s associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator (SWA), is stepping in as interim director of athletics. Gober has been with the Golden Bears since 2006.

A search for Bamberger’s replacement is being conducted this fall.

Matt Santos, KU vice president for the University Relations and Athletics, expressed his exhilaration for him and thanked Greg for all that he has done for the Golden Bear Athletics. “While our teams won’t be competing this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, I look forward to the future under Michelle’s leadership in the months ahead,” Santos said to the sports information director.