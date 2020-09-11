Marlin and Regina Miller Gallery Reopens

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

After months of a university shutdown, quarantine, and summer break, KU’s Miller Art Gallery, located in the Sharadin Art Building, is now open once again.

Julia Lundy, a senior at Parkland High School, recently presented her portfolio to the Miller Art Gallery.

“The visual exploration that my portfolio shows surrounds the idea of inner emotions represented through physical appearance,“ Lundy said.

Lundy also described how she chose to express her vision. “I chose to create a series of portraits that explore the connection between the subject and their personalities. Each subject’s personality is connected visually through various elements such as color, composition, and style. As a whole, my concentration delivers the message that everyone possesses unique internal qualities that radiate through outer appearance.”

Be sure to check out Lundy’s artwork, as well as many other local students’ works! The gallery’s current hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.