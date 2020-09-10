Featured

California University Of Pennsylvania Football Player Dies of COVID-19

By

By Lauren Gudknecht
Sports Editor

Jamain Stephens Jr., a California University of Pennsylvania football player, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 08. 

Credit: USA Today

Stephens’ former school Central Catholic High school in Pittsburgh clarified and apologized that they were not aware of the cause of death before posting the news on Facebook, according to USAtoday.

“When we heard the news of Jamain Stephens’ death, we as a community were devastated,” Brother Tony Baginski, F.S.C, principal of Central Catholic High School, said in the statement. 

A 20 year old defensive lineman at Cal U, Stephens was the son of Jamain Stephens Sr., a former offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. 

The late Stephens played 32 games for Division II Cal U in his first three seasons. The school was not playing this fall due to COVID-19 health concerns and the PSAC postponing fall sports.

Stephens was loved by everyone in the community and seen as a great leader and role model, as stated by USA today.

