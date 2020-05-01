WWE deemed essential in Florida

By Kate Baron

Contributing Writer

WWE resumed its live shows on April 13 after Florida’s governor DeSantis deemed WWE to be essential. DeSantis states, “the decision to declare certain sports or entertainment companies ‘essential businesses’ is done on a case-by-case basis.”

DeSantis feels that people are starving for content even if it means putting the wrestlers at risk. On April 7, DeSantis declared that certain sports are deemed essential for the entertainment of America. Governor DeSantis also declared, “if NASCAR does a race and can televise it without having large crowds, I think that’s a good thing.”

According to “National Public Radio,” there was one case of COVID-19 on the production set of WWE. WWE assured that the crew member that was infected did not have any contact with wrestlers or anyone that was on set.

Live television broadcasts of WWE are every Monday. There is no live audience and no one can purchase tickets for shows.