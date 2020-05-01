See why people are calling Avril’s Lavigne’s new song the “quarantine anthem”

By Donovan Levine

Freeform Editor

Avril Lavigne re-released the song “We Are Warriors”, originally called “Warrior,” from her 2019 album “Head Above Water.”

The original 2019 version was initially written about Avril’s personal fight against Lyme Disease where she almost lost her life. The lyrics were altered from originally saying “I am a warrior” to “We are warriors” in dedication to all those currently fighting or suffering from the COVID-19 virus.

All net proceeds of the song from both streams and sales will go to Project HOPE, to provide ongoing relief for the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily personal protective equipment for those on the frontlines.

Avril left a message on the fundraiser for her fanbase:

“I re-recorded “Warrior” to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. Proceeds from the song “We Are Warriors” and its accompanying video will be donated to Project HOPE, an incredible organization on the front lines of Covid-19 Relief. ⁣They’ve already procured and distributed over 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. Now, The Avril Lavigne Foundation and I are joining their effort, and you can too.

Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you.

xo,

Avril”

Avril started the hashtag #WeAreWarriors on Twitter to spread word about the song and her fundraiser. People on Twitter and YouTube have coined the song as “the quarantine anthem” to inspire those directly affected by the virus, those still working as essential employees at risk for catching the virus, or those in the medical field directly involved in fighting the spread.

The song was released on April 23rd and is available on all streaming services.