2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Officially Postponed until 2021 Due to COVID-19

By Lauren Gudknecht

Assistant Sports Editor



Tokyo, Japan has officially postponed the 2020 Summer Olympics due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

America recently started shutting down and is continuing to shut down, sending students home from schools, closing restaurants, cancelling sporting events and practices and, most importantly, shutting down the pools and gyms where US athletes were training for the 2020 Olympics, stated CBS News.

With the strict quarantine guidelines, athletes are prevented from training for the summer games. Not only the athletes involved in the Olympics, but the fans, personnel and staff as well as all of the hosts would be at extreme risks if gathered together.

USA Swimming and USA Track and Field called the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone all of the games for one year. Many other countries, such as, Canada and Australia, also resigned from the games.

“In order to make the athletes our top priority, we may have no choice but to decide to postpone the games,” said IOC. As of right now, it is looking like the Olympics will pick back up in 2021.