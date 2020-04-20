NHL player Colby Cave dies after brain surgery

By Jamie Klaum

Contributing Writer

Colby Cave, Edmonton Oilers’ forward, died April 11 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering internal brain bleeding. Cave was 25 years old.

According to CBS News, Cave was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering internal bleeding in the brain. Cave went into emergency surgery the following day to remove a cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

“Cave was the epitome of what a professional hockey player should be: caring, driven, focused and serious,” Jay Woodcroft, Bakersfield Condors’ head coach, said, according to The Bakersfield Californian.

Cave began his career with the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 15, 2019. He also played for the Bakersfield Condors, an American Hockey League (AHL) team, for the 2019-2020 season. It was his first season with the Condors and second season with the Oilers.

This season, Cave scored one goal with the Oilers and had 11 goals and 12 assists with the Condors, according to CBS News.

Cave was signed as a free agent by the Boston Bruins April 7, 2015, NHL.com says. He played for the AHL team, the Providence Bruins, until Dec. 21, 2017, when he played his first NHL game with the Boston Bruins.

Cave played in hockey leagues like Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League followed by the Swift Current Broncos. He was not selected in the 2014 NHL draft, so he played another season with the Broncos before signing his entry level contract that started his national career, NHL.com states.

Hockey fans are paying their respects and tributes to Cave. In North Battleford, Cave’s hometown, fans lined up cars for over nine miles to welcome Cave’s family, according to TMZ. Hockey fans will continue to celebrate Cave’s life for years to come.