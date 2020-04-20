Sports

NYC Sports Photographer Dead from Covid-19

By

By Sammy Strobel
Contributing Writer

Anthony Causi, a popular 48-year-old NYC sports photographer, died after contracting COVID-19. Causi had covered NYC’s teams for at least 25 years. 

Anthony Causi

Causi was well-known in New York City. When word got around that he was sick, athletes from all teams reached out to Causi, sending him and his family thoughts and prayers. 

“New York baseball won’t be the same without him in the photo pit,” Curtis Granderson, former Yankees and Mets outfielder, wrote.  

Causi started as a photo messenger back in 1994 before he transitioned to a photo editor and eventually became a full-time journalist photographer.

His most famous photo shows Derek Jeter, Hall of Fame recipient, heading down the tunnel from the New York clubhouse to the field at the old Yankee Stadium. 

Causi is survived by his wife and two children. 

 

Categories: Sports

