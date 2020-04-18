Student receives stimulus bill

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

The first $2 trillion stimulus bill has been distributed this week to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many have been struggling financially during this time, and the stimulus bill has a role of assisting businesses, families and individuals. For those making up to $75,000, Congress negotiated $1,200 to single adults, $2,400 to married couples and an additional $500 per child under 17 years of age for parents. Those making above $75,000 have been phased out, and anyone making above $99,000 does not qualify.

In terms of students, those that are dependent are automatically discounted from the bill. However, individuals who are filed as independent can receive a package. KU junior Jocelynn Hessler is one independent case who has benefited financially.

At first, Hessler was in disbelief she was to receive the bill.

“I feel a bit guilty to be eligible for this relief fund while my friends are struggling alongside me without jobs,” Hessler said.

When she got her check, she split it evenly between savings for rent, bills, and grocery needs.

“I’m not sure how long I’ll be out of work, but a month’s worth of pay will not be enough if this continues,” she said. “I can’t imagine how some students are expected to pay for things such as rent, bills and other expenses without a help fund or any means to make money.”

Currently, there are talks of a potential second round of stimulus bills being discussed by Congress. In addition, healthcare workers on the front lines may be given “hazard pay.”