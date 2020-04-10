School Closing Forces Cheerleading Tryouts Online

By DJ Greenzweig

Recruitment and Retention

On Friday, the Cheerleading team announced through their social media account that tryouts for the 2020-21 team will be held virtually. This comes following the university’s switch to online learning and the restrictions on in-person meetings due to COVID-19.

“We are looking for dedicated individuals who wish to make the year-round commitment to supporting our sports teams and promoting campus spirit,” said head coach Crystal Swift.

In addition to dedication required skills for the program are listed on the KU Bears website.

The first round of tryouts involves filling out the application form. The link to this online application can be found on the KU Bears webpage or through the team’s Instagram account @kutztowncheer. This is due by April 24.

Following review of this application, candidates who meet the qualifications will receive an email with details on how to submit the required video material. There will also be a virtual interview process.

Initial selections for this season’s team will be made no later than May 11.

The 2020-2021 team focus is dedication and teamwork. Although skills will be evaluated, other qualities such as leadership and presentation will also be considered.

In the past three years, the program has been successful at the UCA National College Cheerleading Championship and want to continue to build a competitive program, with a strong focus on campus involvement and school spirit.

Any questions regarding this process can be directed to head coach Crystal Swift through email: piparato@kutztown.edu.