Summer sessions and events cancelled

By

By Maddie O’Shea
News Editor

KU received direction to cancel in-person summer sessions. In addition, all summer events prior to August 22 must be cancelled, postponed, or moved. Online summer classes remain unaffected.

The cancellation for all in-person instructed summer sessions applies to the 14 state universities.

In addition, in-person experiential learning is prohibited. This includes clinicals, internships, student teaching, field experiments or other academic placements, according to an announcement on KU’s site.  

Information may change over time. Updates and event cancellations can be found on KU’s site and university social media.

