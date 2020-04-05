KU adopts alternate grading policy

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

With the many changes KU has made to its campus and courses, the university has decided to implement an alternate “opt-in” grading policy for undergraduate students. The policy allows students to change a letter grade to a Pass/Fail after grades are released if they prefer.

Overall the decision was created by the University Senate, Academic Policies and Standards Committee, Graduate Council, Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the Deans and KU faculty.

For undergraduate students, all courses will be available to “opt-in.” At the end of the semester, final grades will be sent out with the normal grading policy (A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, D, F, FN, I). Students may choose to replace a letter grade of A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+ or C with a Pass. Letter grades will count towards the student’s GPA, while a Pass will not affect a GPA.

D’s and F’s can be changed to No Credit (NC), which will not count for credit or affect GPAs. Incompletes can also be given out in the case that a student needs additional time to complete course requirements.

The alternate policy will be available for a week after classes end. If a student makes no action to opt-in to the pass/fail policy, the normal grading policy letter grades will stand.

For graduate students, there will not be a change in grading.