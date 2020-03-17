KU Health & Wellness Center Assist Students

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

With COVID-19 concerns, the KU Health and Wellness Center is closely monitoring the virus.

The Center has updated hours for the next two weeks.

From March 12 to March 20, services will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Clinical services and health and wellness services will be open by appointment only. Students must call in to speak to a nurse for scheduling.

Clinical services cover allergy vaccines, appointments, testing, and emergency care.

The Health & Wellness Center is located on the first floor of Beck Hall. There are two 30-minute parking spaces located behind the Center.