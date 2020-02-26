KCP Hosted Annual Meeting at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

By Daniel Perez

Contributing Writer

Kutztown Community Partnership (KCP) held their 2020 Annual Meeting at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church from 6 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. Accomplishments from 2019 and plans for 2020 were discussed.

The Kutztown Community Library was given an award for Organization of the Year. The award is given to a community organization that represents the Community Partnership’s mission.

Cynthia Stuckard was given the Volunteer of the Year award, though she was not able to attend. She worked on multiple events including Christmas in Kutztown and the Community Block Party.

In economic development, the Borough of Kutztown has hired the consultant, Hailstone. KCP will be playing a major role. KCP President Jerry Schearer thanked the Economic Development Committee for all the work that went into the plan and chairperson Ben Haas for his leadership. More will be discussed in the Kutztown Area Middle School on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

The future of KuBok (Neighborhood Watch) was the community discussion part of the meeting. Members and residents discussed the need for the program to continue and the best ways to get volunteers. KCP will continue KuBok for special events and potential high activity nights.

Kutztown Thriving, which put the Ten thousand Flowers Mural and the pollinator garden together, plans to paint more murals. Improvements were made to the pollinator garden over the past year, with a fence being planned. Schearer recognized Kutztown Thriving for their work and for being a very public and newsworthy committee of KCP.

Safe, Clean and Green will resume Sunday cleanups in March and will do additional cleanups for special events and high activity holidays.

Kutztown Community Partnership is a community-driven non-profit organization dedicated to the economic revitalization and preservation of Kutztown. KCP serves as a liaison to build community, to forge positive relationships, and to foster cultural and economic collaboration in this historic college town. KCP envisions Kutztown as an inclusive community that welcomes all our best efforts: to get an education, to do business and to live well at every stage of our lives.