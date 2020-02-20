Feminist Friday starts back up for the spring semester

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

Feminist Friday (FF) had its first spring meeting on Feb. 7. Created last semester, it is a new discussion group in the Women’s Center, sponsored by the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (FMLA).

Maya Evans, the Vice President of FMLA and an assistant in the Women’s Center, started Feminist Fridays as a way to share her love of scrapbooking, journaling, discussions and movies with others. When creating FF, Evans’ target audience was open to any KU student, but particularly those with an interest in feminist topics.

“Feminist Fridays provide an end-of-the-week de-stresser for college students,” said Evans. “It is also nice to connect with new people and make memories.”

Although Evans wants FF to be a fun activity, she also wishes to promote a stronger understanding of the Women’s Center.

The Women’s Center, located in Old Main 126, is a place that aims to educate, inform and be a safe space for KU students. Through resources, such as Stacey Jordan, the Campus Advocate/Paralegal from Safe Berks, it can connect those who need assistance to legal advocacy.

Throughout the academic year, the Women’s Center runs events that are designed to empower students. This semester, they can attend The Escalation Workshop, a workshop on relationship violence and Take Back the Night, an event that provides a safe space for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault to come together and share their stories. In addition, there will be various screenings of documentaries followed by discussion.

For those interested, FMLA will hold Feminist Friday on the following dates: Feb. 28, March 20, April 3, April 17 and May 1.