KU Women’s Softball team heads to Snowbird Freeze Out Tournament

Bonnie Charles

Sports Editor

The Women’s Softball team is heading to Myrtle Beach for the Snowbird Freeze Out Tournament this weekend. Coach Lawes, senior third-basemen Taylor Knappenberger, junior first-basemen Jenna Lipowski, sophomore shortstop Kate Ostaszewski, and sophomore pitcher Bridget Bailey shared about the season and anticipation going into this tournament.

At the tournament, the team will play Southern Connecticut State, Le Moyne, Golden-Beacom, West Virginia State and Lock Haven.

Coach Lawes said, “I’m hoping to go 500 or better. We did get to play two weekends ago down in Pennbrook. We are young, but we have a lot of talent, so we’re just trying to figure out where to play it and what benefits us the most, expecting to go at least 500.”

Head Softball Coach, Judy Lawes, has entered her 33rd season coaching softball at KU. Coach Lawes has won 30 out of the 32 seasons so far. She is close to reaching an overall record of 1,000 wins. Coach Lawes is ranked eighth with her victories as an active Division ll coach.

West Virginia State was one of the top teams in the region last year and continues to be this year. Le Moyne and Lockhaven are other teams that the Golden Bears will have to look out for, since they lost to them last year.

“This weekend, we’re looking forward to getting on the field and starting to come together as a team,” Lipowski said.

The Golden Bears are coming into the tournament from a loss against West Virginia State last week in North Carolina.

“Going into this game, we are going to put in our hearts and all our hard work from the past two weeks. We learned from last week’s game that we need to communicate more on and off the field,” said Knappenberger.

“Our hitting is going really well right now. But, again, we need to communicate more. We also need to hit our cuts on the outfield, keep people off base, bring runs in and make the score lower from their side,” said Ostaszewski.

The Golden Bears play Southern Connecticut State and Le Moyne on Feb. 14. The team plays Golden-Beacom and West Virginia State on Feb. 15 and Lock Haven Feb. 16.

“We work as a team. We’re all there for the same reason;, we want to win. We have the same mindset. It’s great knowing your team is all there for you,” said Bailey.

On March 7, the Golden Bears will play Winston-Salem State in Winston-Salem, N.C.