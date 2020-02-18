KU Men and Women’s Track and Field prepare for Fastrack National Invitational

By Bonnie Charles

Sports Editor

The KU Men and Women’s Track and Field teams are practicing for the Fastrack National Invitational coming up this week. Abdul Saad, senior thrower and captain; Martin Valle, senior hurdler; Andrew Boshe, junior pole vaulter; and Tom Oliver, junior multi, look ahead in anticipation for the Fastrack Tournament.

Efforts to meet with the women’s team were not successful.

“In the past couple of weeks, I feel like we have definitely increased our energy.” Saad said. “You definitely see a lot more people going at it at practices and in the weight rooms.”

“We have to make sure that everyone puts the pieces together at conferences and make sure that we stay progressive like we are now,” Boshe said.

After the Fastrack Invitational meet, the KU Last Chance Meet will be the last chance for individuals to qualify for the PSAC Indoor Championships.

Oliver said, “I think for the conferences, I could see us definitely go in top two as a team. Shippensburg is a very good team so definitely second place for the team.”

Valle said, “Even though we’re really young, our freshmen are extremely talented. A lot of those freshmen really grew up in those five months. Again, Shippensburg is really good. But, I’m really confident in our freshmen, even though we’re young, that doesn’t mean that we are inexperienced.”

Several of the freshmen have already achieved titles: Trey Henry–7 all-time in the 55-or 60-meters; Harley Cheatham–10 all-time high jumper at 6’ 4”; Elijah Ibrahim–top 7 all-time in triple jump

The last chance qualifier will be held in the O’pake Fieldhouse on February 21st.