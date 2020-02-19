Men’s Baseball team win two games, lose two at opening series against Chowan

By Bonnie Charles

Sports Editor

The KU men’s baseball team won 12-2 and lost 3-4 on this past weekend at a game series at Chowan University. On February 16th, the team won 7-5 and lost 2-5. It is the opening series for the 2020 season.

Head Coach Eric Folmar started coaching at KU in July of 2019. He has coached at the NCAA Division l level for almost 20 years prior. Folmar was the associate head coach for the University of Louisiana Monroe and assistant coach at Army and at Penn State.

“Our expectations will be the same all year,” Folmar said. “The expectation for us as a team, our players, our coaches is to go out and just compete every day. Leave it on the field. We’re going to play hard and compete. Play with class. At the end of the day, we will see where everything falls. So, the expectations will always be the same for us. Each day is to compete and leave it on the field.”

The Golden Bears played Chowan for the first time in program history over the weekend. Going into the series, Chowan has already played seven games in the season.

In anticipation for the rest of the season, Folmar said, “Every time you go out there, whether it’s a practice day or it’s a competition, we are looking for growth and for some guys to take leadership roles. We’re looking for our guys to take a step forward. At the end of the day, it’s making sure that we go out there and we compete everyday and leave it on the field.”

On Feb. 29 and March 1, the Golden Bears will play a series against Ohio Dominican University.