KU Men’s Basketball plays Jefferson University on Nov. 19

By Bonnie Charles

Lead Writer

KU guard Wesley Butler had 19 points during the game. KU guard Da’Quan Granberry had a career-high of 18 points.

In the first two quarters, Granberry led the Bears to an 11-point lead. Butler had eight points and KU center Akello Mosby had six.

In the last two quarters of the game, KU guard Ryan ‘Boz’ Bernstein had 10 points and Butler had 11. With these points on the board, the Rams lead the Bears by 17 points.

The Bears will play in the PSAC against Clarion on Saturday and Pitt-Johnstown on Sunday.