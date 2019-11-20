New season of ‘Insatiable’ matures with relevant issues

By Madison Smith

Contributing Writer

*Warning! This review will contain spoilers from seasons one and two of Netflix’s “Insatiable.”*

On Oct. 11, Netflix released the new season of its controversial show “Insatiable.” While the new season continues to give its viewers awkward moments and unrealistic plot lines, it appears to have matured with its characters and their developmental story arcs for its second season.

Based off “The New York Times” article ‘The Pageant King of Alabama,’ the show is set in Newnan, Ga., and features Patty Bladell (Debby Ryan), a former “fat kid” who lost 70 lbs. She is making her way through the pageant circuit with the help of her lawyer/pageant coach Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts).

The second season is a continuation of the first and picks up with the cliffhanger of Patty’s stalker boyfriend, Christian Keene (James Lastovic), being murdered by Patty. The new season follows Patty and her journey through regionals and states, all while she deals with her guilt of being a murderer.

The show appears as silly and unrealistic, as Patty is a high schooler who happens to also be a serial killer, but one thing the show’s writers did well for this season compared to the first was the exploration of deeper topics. One major theme explored in the second season is Patty’s eating disorders.

Multiple times, Patty compared her eating to filling a hole or to satiate her guilt. Every time she felt guilt or some type of extreme emotion, she would eat aggressively, only to force herself to lose all the weight she gained the next day. The writers also showed viewers an example of seeking treatment though Patty attending an Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting where she was able to relate to other people who had some of the same issues.

Another big theme discussed in the second season is the LGBTQ+ conversation that multiple characters have. In season one, the audience learned that Bob Armstrong was in love with both his wife, Coralee Armstrong, and Bob Barnard, the DA for the Georgia town.

Now, in the second season, the throuple (relationship with three people) attempts to make it work, but it ultimately fails. Armstrong is asked to choose between Barnard and Coralee. When he chooses Barnard, it causes a series of events where both Barnard and Coralee leave him. While heartbreaking for Armstrong, it causes him to realize his sexual and relational preferences as he attempts to find happiness without them.

My verdict: Is the show weird? Yes. Is it cringe-worthy? You bet. Would I recommend the show? Absolutely.