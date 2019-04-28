Softball sweeps doubleheader against Millersville for senior day

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU softball team celebrated its senior night the best way they could’ve by winning both games of a doubleheader against Millersville. KU was able to hold their opponents to just two points in both games as the Golden Bears totaled 19 hits and 12 runs for themselves on April 22.

The Golden Bears won 16 of their previous 18 games before the doubleheader sweep against Shippensburg, but they got back to their rhythm against Millersville and continue to lead the PSAC in wins.

Seniors Erin Fortney, Tamara Jennings, Cheyenne Jones and Sara Keeny were honored prior to the game for their softball careers as Golden Bears. During the doubleheader, Keeny recorded two hits, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. She leads the PSAC with 81 hits, 54 runs scored and currently sits four hits behind the program’s career record for hits (274). Jennings also recorded two hits and a run scored on the day as she currently sits in third in the conference in runs scored (43) and fourth in RBIs (41). Jones and Fortney also scored runs in the doubleheader as all four seniors contributed on their honorary night for the Golden Bears.

Hannah Auvil, Taylor Knappenberger, Jenna Lipowski and Katelyn Ostaszewski each finished the day with three hits for the Golden Bears. Auvil had herself a day with a career-high three RBI performance in game one.

Pitchers Amber Brugger and Bridget Bailey both threw for complete games, Brugger claiming the win in game one and Bailey taking the win in game two. Bailey struck out a total of 13 batters in game two, a season-high and the most since the 2010 season. Bailey (14) and Brugger (11) are currently both in the top-10 in the wins column in the PSAC and Bailey currently sits in third for strikeouts with 137.

Game One: KU 8, Millersville 2

Millersville started the game with the lead, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning. But those would be the only two runs KU allowed on the day. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, the Golden Bears were slowly able to tie the lead following the fourth inning.

As if suddenly the Golden Bear offense had awakened, the team put up three points in both the fifth and sixth inning.

Auvil and Dani Nordyk both knocked doubles down each of the foul lines in the fifth inning to bring home runs for KU, Auvil’s bringing in two runners and Nordyk’s bringing home one.

Game Two: KU 4, Millersville 0

Bailey was owning this game from the beginning on the mound. Striking out six of the first seven batters showed she was ready for business. It was just a matter of whether or not the KU offense could help her out, and that’s just what they did.

A run in the bottom of the first from an RBI single by Lipowski, then a Keeny double ran home a second run in the bottom of the second inning to give KU a 2-0 advantage.

Bailey kept on cruising through Millersville by not allowing a hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning but was able to complete the game the following inning and earn the win for KU.