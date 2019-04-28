KU softball ranked eighth in NCAA Atlantic Regional poll

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bear softball team currently rocks the best overall record of 32-17 in the PSAC and was recently ranked alongside the top teams in the region. On April 24 the KU softball team was ranked eighth in the second of three NCAA Regional polls this season. KU dropped two spots from their sixth-place ranking last week.

Eight teams from the Atlantic Region are selected for the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season, meaning the Golden Bears are currently in position to appear this season. Opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is slated to take place May 9-12. The two teams to make it out of that weekend will compete in a best-of-three series May 16-17 and compete to become Atlantic Region Champion. The Atlantic Region Champion then gets to make the trip to Denver, Colo., for the NCAA Nationals Championships beginning May 23.

KU has made 18 appearances in the NCAA Tournament in the past 24 years. The Golden Bears (32-17 overall, 8-6 PSAC) currently have the most overall wins in the PSAC and sit just one game behind top-ranked West Chester (30-17, 9-5) for first place in the PSAC East.

West Virginia State currently sits at the top of the poll rankings after appearing third in last week’s release. West Chester is in second, followed by Shepherd, the team the Golden Bears split a doubleheader with the previous night, April 23. West Liberty, Shippensburg, Bloomsburg and Concord round out the teams ranking above KU in the poll.

KU currently leads the entire PSAC in batting average (.349) and hits (451) while ranking top-three in total bases (633), slugging percentage (.498) and runs scored (298). Sara Keeny, school record holder for career hits (274), ranks top-three in the PSAC with 85 hits and 54 runs. Keeny now also has seven triples on the season, putting her at first in the conference and second all-time in KU history for triples in a season.