KU baseball splits doubleheader against Lock Haven

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU baseball team recorded a total of 10 hits from six different players in the opening game of a doubleheader against Lock Haven on April 12. The Golden Bears won the first game with a score of 8-3 but took the loss in game two with a 7-3 score.

KU had been on a four-game losing streak coming into the matchup and seemed hungry for a win in the first game as they jumped to an early six-run lead in the first two innings of play.

Both Tanner Miller and Mike Villa recorded three hits and an RBI between the two games. Jake Augustus, Zach Moretski and Bo Rottet all finished the day with two hits. Miller and Moretski both lead the team in hits on the season with 23, with Rottet following close behind with 22.

Pitcher Doug Conrad earned his second win of the season as he threw a complete game in the opener, allowing just three hits and one earned run.

Game One: KU 8, Lock Haven 3

Miller scored the first run of the game in the first inning. After reaching base on a one-out single, he then found himself on third after a base hit by Rottet and a fly out. A passed ball sent Miller racing home from third and put KU on the board first at the bottom of the first inning.

The following inning is when the Golden Bears really took charge of the game; the team scored a total of five runs in the inning, the second-highest scoring inning of KU’s season. Six batters were able to reach base safely in the second inning with the help of four total hits. Jacoby Pate hit a triple down the right field line to bring in Jeff Charles for the first run of the inning. Pate and Jeff Zebrowski were both brought in from a double by Villa, then Rottet and Nick Lafferty capped off the inning with their own RBIs through a sacrifice bunt and outfield fly respectively.

The fourth inning saw a scoring surge from Lock Haven as well to threaten the lead KU was carrying. A three-run fourth inning by Lock Haven was then shut down at the bottom of the inning as KU scored two more of their own runs. Miller scored on a single to the center outfielder from Moretski, then a throwing error by the center fielder allowed Rottet to round third and score a second run on the inning.

Game Two: Lock Haven 7, KU 3

Lock Haven opened up the second game with a score in the top of the first inning. KU followed their lead and knocked in two of their own scores to take the lead at the bottom of the first. Lock Haven tied the lead in their at-bat in the top of the second, to which KU matched once again in the bottom of the inning to make the score 3-2 in KU’s favor.

Lock Haven stayed consistent and scored another run in the top of the third, two runs in the fourth and found themselves in control of the game. The scoring calmed down a bit until they scored two final runs in the seventh inning to make a final score of 7-3, Lock Haven’s win. The Bald Eagles recorded a total of 12 hits in the game to win the second game against the Golden Bears.