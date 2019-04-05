Schmidt scores 100th career point as lacrosse defeats Shippensburg 15-6

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

Senior midfielder Lauren Schmidt set a new single game career-high for herself with nine points, one of those being the 100th of her career, as the Golden Bears blew past Shippensburg in a 15-6 win on March 27.

Schmidt scored a natural hat trick in just the first half while Makayla Bowman and Erin Vaughan Ware both scored a pair of goals as well. The Golden Bears were up 8-0 before Shippensburg got on the board with just 16 seconds remaining before halftime.

The Golden Bears continued to roll into the second half. Schmidt set up goals to Jordan Klebe and Bowman early in the half and went on to score three more of her own to tie a career-high of six goals. Schmidt’s nine points in the afternoon are tied for the second most in a single game by a Golden Bear since women’s lacrosse was reintroduced to KU in 2008. Her six goals are tied for the fifth.

Vaughan Ware tallied six points with a game-high of four assists and two goals while Bowman added five points as well on four goals and an assist. Destanee Watkins also had a multi-point game with a goal and an assist.

The Golden Bears finished the game with 32 shots as compared to Shippensburg’s 19. KU also held a 16-7 advantage in draw controls as Emily Smith led the team with five and three more from Watkins.

Junior goalkeeper Megan Vaughan, making her second start in the cage, notched a nine-save performance and kept the game in check for the Golden Bears on defense.

The Golden Bears would go on to defeat Gannon 15-9 in a home performance on March 30 during their Lax-4-Life game to raise awareness for adolescent and young adult suicide prevention.