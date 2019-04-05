KU softball sweeps Felician in doubleheader, outscores 19-3

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU swept Felician University in a softball doubleheader on April 2 as the Golden Bears scored 19 total runs between the games. Sophomore Jenna Lipowski was a huge factor in the two wins as she went 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and seven RBIs.

In total, the Golden Bears had 21 hits for 19 runs, winning the first game 9-1 and the second game 10-2. Both games ended in five quick innings due to the eight-run rule.

The two wins for KU on the day make this a four-game win streak for the team following the doubleheader sweep against Millersville the previous Saturday, March 30. The Golden Bears now lead the entire PSAC in batting average (.343), runs scored (193), triples (16), runs batted in (165), total bases (413), on-base percentage (.398) and slugging percentage (.500).

Game 1: Golden Bears 9, Felician 1

KU’s offense started the first game hot and ready to win. The first inning ended with three runs by the Golden Bears from an RBI double by Lipowski and a two-run single from Cheyenne Jones.

Felician responded with a single run in the second inning, but this would be the only time the opponents would round the plates for the remainder of the game.

The Golden Bears would truly put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fourth inning. In total, nine batters came to the plate in the inning, six of them able to reach base safely in a huge five-run inning. With bases loaded, Tamara Jennings brought one home on an outfield single. Lipowski came up to bat next and ripped the first pitch she saw out to right-center for a base-clearing double. Dani Nordyk stepped up to the plate next and hit a single down the first base line, allowing Lipowski to come home to give KU an 8-1 lead.

In the following inning, Sara Keeny hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home pinch-runner Ava Bottiglia and KU to the eight-run rule to end the game.

Game 2: Golden Bears 10, Felician 2

Felician decided they wouldn’t go down as easily in the second game and started with a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Golden Bears weren’t finished with their hot hitting from the first game and put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch brought a runner in for KU, and the baserunners advanced. Up came Lipowski with runners on second and third, and she delivered once again, doubling down the third base line and bringing in the two runners to give KU a 3-2 lead after the first inning.

In the second inning, Keeny hit a triple that brought home Emily Ostaszewski, then Katelyn Ostaszewski brought home Keeny on a sacrifice fly.

Both teams decided to take a scoring break as the third inning ended with no runs scored. KU picked the pace back up with three consecutive singles hit by the Ostaszewski sisters and Keeny to load the bases. Jennings and Lipowski kept the singles coming as they also brought home runners on their hits to give KU a 7-2 advantage heading into the fifth.

Nordyk led off in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, her third of the season. Soon after, the bases were loaded once again, leading to Taylor Knappenberger racing home on a wild pitch. Two pitches later, K. Ostaszewski hit a single to bring home the third run of the inning and win the game.

Lipowski’s big games now land her in the top-five in the PSAC in runs batted in (3rd, 29) and doubles (5th, 9). Her slugging percentage also lands her 10th in the PSAC at .647.

Keeny made contact with the ball four times in the two games, all four coming in game two. Jennings and K. Ostaszewski both had three hits on the day and Jones, Nordyk and E. Ostaszewski each finished the day with two hits.

Both Keeny and Jennings currently rank in the top-10 in the PSAC in hits, batting average, runs scored, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Pitchers Amber Brugger and Bridget Bailey earned the wins in games one and two respectively. This was Bailey’s eighth win of the season, tied for second-most in the PSAC.