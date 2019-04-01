Miller Gallery features artwork from Scholastic Art Award winners

By Rachel Miller

Contributing Writer

A collection of works selected by the 2019 East Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Art Awards is currently on display at the Marlin and Regina Miller Art Gallery, located in the Sharadin Art Building.

The artwork was created by middle school and high school students in grades seven through 12, aged 13 years or older. Students who entered the competition had the opportunity to apply in 29 categories of art and writing with the chance of earning a scholarship or having their works exhibited.

For this year’s competition, over 340,000 works were submitted nationwide. The East Central Pennsylvania chapter selected works from 186 students from Berks, Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties. Students received regional honors, such as “Gold Key” and “Silver Key” awards, as well as Honorable Mentions. Those who received “Gold Key” awards may continue to compete at a national level.

The exhibition features a variety of paintings, drawings, sculptures and other art forms. Upon entering the gallery, viewers are immediately surrounded by unique artwork of varying mediums and styles. Portraits, landscapes and abstract collages are a few types of work included in the exhibition.

As an example, “Private Self” was created by Corinne Mammarella from Brandywine Heights High School. The painting features a girl surrounded by a fire-like glow, holding a stopwatch as she looks at a cloudy sky above. The bold colors, details and texture used in the piece make it stand out.

Photography is another medium included in the show, and a piece by Southern Lehigh Middle School student Eli Dunham is a great example. The photograph “Haiku Stairs” has an almost ethereal feeling and shows a staircase descending downwards, appearing to eventually disappear into the clouds.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have been focusing on recognizing talented youth since the awards began in 1923. The awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit dedicated to identifying students with artistic and literary abilities.

The 2019 East Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Art Awards exhibition will be on display at the Miller Gallery until March 15. For more information regarding the Miller Gallery, visit the gallery’s page on the KU website.