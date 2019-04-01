KU names new admissions director

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

University officials announced the hiring of Krista D. Evans on March 25, who will assume duties as director of admissions in May.

“We are excited to have someone with Krista’s expertise join us,” said Dr. Warren Hilton, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “Her experience will assist us and build on our recent enrollment success.”

Evans has over two decades of experience in admissions, including nearly 20 years at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, where she served as interim director from 2016 to 2018.

Evans began her career at Penn State as an intern in the admissions office and later became an admissions counselor at Cedar Crest College in Allentown in 1998.

After a year, Evans was hired as an assistant director of admissions at Lehigh in 1999, moving up through the years to associate director, senior director and interim director. Today, she serves as Lehigh’s senior associate director, “directing all facets of the admissions visit team and welcoming 35,000 visitors to campus annually.”

Additionally, at Lehigh, she manages on-campus recruitment and matriculation programs and works in coordination with deans, associate deans, faculty and staff “to execute effective programs.”

“During my visit to campus, I met with President Hawkinson, Dr. Hilton and the admissions staff, and was incredibly impressed at their commitment to the community. I know I’m joining a family of dedicated admissions professionals, many of whom are proud alumni,” Evans said. “I look forward to contributing my knowledge and skills to advance Kutztown’s mission and am grateful for the opportunity to work in such a vibrant, diverse and collaborative environment.”

Evans has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State, a master’s in counseling psychology and a certification in secondary school counseling from Lehigh.